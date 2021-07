Jonathan Sadowski

The Young & Hungry alum proposed to his longtime girlfriend and stylist Melissa Lynn in June 2015. The couple haven’t revealed whether they’ve tied the knot yet, but Lynn gave her fiancé a shout-out for his birthday in November 2020, while Sadowski showed her some love on Valentine’s Day in February 2021. Lynn has also styled Sadowski, who plays Cooper’s pal Devon on Sex/Life, for most of his press appearances related to the Netflix show.