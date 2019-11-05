There’s nothing holding him back! Shawn Mendes went shirtless in Australia on Tuesday, November 5, as he and his pals goofed off around Cape Byron Light in New South Wales.

The outing came months into the 21-year-old’s relationship with Camila Cabello. The two first collaborated on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and reconnected while recording this summer’s hit song “Señorita.”

“Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” a source told Us Weekly in July. “It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation, but now it’s developing into something more serious.”

The duo showed off their chemistry with their performance of “Señorita” at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Before the show, an insider told Us the couple were “really nervous about nailing their performance” since it was the “official debuting of them as a couple” and they wanted it “to be amazing and perfect.”

Cabello, 22, praised her duet partner when she stopped by the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show last month. “I really, really love him a lot,” she said of Mendes. “We’ve been friends for a really long time. … There was a period where we didn’t hang out as much, just ‘cause we were both busy. And this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ which is when we got really close,” she said.

A few days later, Mendes gave fans insight into the relationship as he hosted a Q&A in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, describing how he and the former Fifth Harmony member typically spend their days together.

“Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find,” Mendes said at the time. “She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I’ll have, like, three. We’re always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other.”

He went on: “[We’d] probably find some food, then an hour later we’d be like, ‘Are you hungry?’ and we’ll eat again. Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled. … Camila is so good at coming up with random topics. One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, ‘What would you do if it was the last day on Earth?’”

