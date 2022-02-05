December 2016

“It’s better on the other side,” the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actor told E! News, noting how his perspective on marriage had shifted after tying the knot with Goth. “I’ve been lied to my whole life. You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, ‘Ah, man, once you get married everything changes. But for the better though!”

At the time, LaBeouf was excited about making new memories as a family, telling the outlet, “I’m about to create some new ones. My mom will be involved, her mom will be involved. I’ll probably have to do Hanukkah and Christmas and Kwanza and the whole nine.”