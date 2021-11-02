Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

April 2021

During the season 15 finale, Christine shocked her fellow wives by saying that she wanted to move back to Utah. The family had relocated to Arizona in 2018. “We’ve had a rough relationship for a couple of years,” Christine said of her husband during an earlier episode.

In the finale, she admitted that she wasn’t sure she could continue her relationship with Kody. “Meri, I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” she said. “I don’t want to. … It’s not enough.”

During a confessional interview, she explained that she never got comfortable in Arizona. “I agreed to move to Flagstaff, and I followed Kody here, but it’s been a struggle the whole time,” she explained. “I’m tired of feeling like I don’t matter, I’m tired of not having his support when I really need it. I’m just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this.”