Chad Michael Murray

Murray popped the question in May 2004 after the pair met on the set of One Tree Hill. A year later, the duo tied the knot in Santa Monica, California, on April 16, 2005. After five months of marriage, Bush and Murray announced their separation amid reports that he was unfaithful. While the actress filed for an annulment, citing fraud, her petition was denied and the twosome’s divorce was finalized in December 2006.

The exes continued to work together on OTH until Murray exited the series in 2009. Bush opened up about their breakup on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2014. “We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place,” she explained. “To all the other costars who’ve worked it out, more power to you.”

In June 2018, the former spouses made headlines after Bush called her marriage to Murray “not a thing [she] actually really wanted to do.” The actor later called Bush’s comments “ludicrous” in a statement to Us Weekly. “Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love,” the actor’s rep said in a statement to Us in June 2018. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”