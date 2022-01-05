Dan Fredinburg

Us confirmed in April 2013 that the actress started dating the Google program manager. The duo called it quits after 10 months of dating in 2014. A year later, Fredinburg died during an avalanche on Mt. Everest that was caused by the devastating Nepal earthquake.

Bush paid tribute to her late ex on what would have been his 34th birthday in September 2015 via Instagram. ”I still don’t know what the words are. Magic. Friendship. Memories. Consciousness. Dimensions. Infinite. Break. Dance. Live. Believe. Do,” she wrote at the time. “So many. None are the one. They’re puzzle pieces but not the whole picture. What I do know is that you are missed. That you are still here. That you changed us, inspired us, pushed us, and guided us. What I do know is that I saw you this weekend, deep in the desert, many times.”