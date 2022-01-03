Ice-T and Coco Austin

The Ice Loves Coco alums were vocal about Austin’s father, Steve Austin, battling the novel coronavirus beginning in June. Coco’s two aunts also fought off the disease around the time her father had it. Months after Steve returned home from the ICU in August, Ice-T opened up about how severe his father-in-law’s battle had been.

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker.’ COVID hit him,” Ice-T tweeted in November 2020 alongside a photo of Steve wearing an oxygen mask. “Pneumonia in both lungs … 40 days in ICU close to death … Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now … #COVIDisNotAGame.”