Idris Elba

The Cats star took to Twitter on March 16 to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but wasn’t showing any symptoms at that point in time. “Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it, it’s been bulls–t. But now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other,” he said in his video statement alongside his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba. “There’s so many people whose lives have been affected — from those who have lost people that they love, to people that don’t have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real … Stay positive and don’t freak out.”