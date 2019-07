Cher

The music icon, whom Swift quoted in her recent “You Need to Calm Down” music video, tweeted on July 1, “Unfortunately Can Relate 2 Having Million Stolen,A FEW TIMES. Some Close,Some Very Close,Some Supposed 2 Protect Me. PULL UP UR BIG-GIRL G-STRING, PULL ON UR RHINESTONE COMBAT BOOTS,KICK SOME ASS, & REMEMBER ‘YOU ARE A RICH MAN.’”