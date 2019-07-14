Feuds

Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato and More Celebs Take Sides

Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt

The Victoria’s Secret Angel and longtime Swift pal tweeted on June 30, “Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It’s not the dark ages – artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story. This is about protecting artists. Taylor courageously exposed a grown man who has time + time again proven his obsession with holding her down, like his reputation precedes him. He doesn’t deserve a morsel of control over the archives of her past. Sad day for music, esp considering Taylor’s generous contributions to the industry.”

