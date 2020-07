2018

Lively and Reynolds were spotted jumping for joy when Swift sang “Gorgeous” at her concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in July 2018.

The actress later called their freakout “embarrassing.”

“That was the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage parent pride,” she told GMA that September. “Our kids have very normal lives, as much as that’s possible. So she didn’t even get a title on the album. I should be collecting royalties!”