The Final Details

In June 2022, Ramona Singer accidentally revealed the wedding’s date and location in a Snapchat video. The ceremony is set to take place on August 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. An insider later told Us that all those details were correct — and that Teresa invited all of her RHONJ castmates as well as her Ultimate Girls Trip costars.

The New Jersey native called Ramona’s blunder an “honest mistake” during a June interview with ET. “I called her and I’m like ‘Can you please take that down off your story right now,’” she said.