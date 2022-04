Will She Change Her Name?

The couple are currently debating over whether or not Teresa should change her last name after they tie the knot. “I don’t know yet. He says, ‘I think you should keep your name because you know, everyone [knows you as] Teresa Giudice.’ … [But] what I have with Luis is so much different and so special. That’s why I would wanna have his name, because it’s really what I picture love to be.” Of course, there’s always a third option: “Maybe I’ll hyphenate it.”