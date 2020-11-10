News

Teresa Giudice Is ‘Excited’ to Introduce New Boyfriend Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas After Joe Giudice Divorce

By
Teresa Giudice Is Excited to Introduce New Boyfriend Luis Louie Ruelas
 Courtesy Digital Media Solutions/Instagram
4. He’s a Businessman

Ruelas launched his first business at the age of 19.

 

