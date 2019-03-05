Rollin’ on away from the drama! Khloé Kardashian enjoyed the company of her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and a handful of pals on Monday, March 4.

The Good American founder, 34, documented a fun-filled night at a roller-skating party in multiple Instagram Stories that showed her laughing and goofing off with her siblings as well as best friend Malika Haqq. Khloé sported her short blonde hair in a bob and looked casual in an all-black ensemble while she grooved to music with those around her.

The light-hearted outing came two weeks after the Strong Looks Better Naked author called it quits on her two-year relationship with ex Tristan Thompson. Despite staying with the athlete, 27, for 10 months after finding out he was unfaithful with multiple women while she was pregnant, the reality star ended things after he was caught cheating on her with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

A source told Us Weekly on February 19 that Thompson was spotted “making out” with Woods, 21, at a house party on February 17. The model later spoke out about the scandal during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, calling it “grown women mess on another level.”

More recently, Khloé has been open about wanting to move on and focus on her life with 10-month-old daughter, True. “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she tweeted on Saturday, March 2, after noting, “Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Putting their differences aside, an insider tells Us that the E! TV personality “is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part.” The source added: “Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be.”

Scroll down to see pics from Khloé’s fun night out!