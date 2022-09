Prince William

William may be called “Wills” in the press, but to George, he’s just “Pops.”

“Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’” an onlooker recalled to reporters after the Princess of Wales’ visit to Leicester, England, in 2018.

Charlotte, on the other hand, referred to her dad as “Papa” in a poignant Mother’s Day card she wrote to Diana.