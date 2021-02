Lily-Rose Depp

Us broke the news of Chalamet and Lily-Rose’s romance in October 2018, with an eyewitness revealing that “they were pretty playful and flirty with each other” while out and about in NYC. After the costars took a trip to Paris that December and went to Capri, Italy, in September 2019, Chalamet confirmed he was a single man again in the May 2020 issue of British Vogue.