Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship

2008

Moynahan broke her silence surrounding her split from Brady in the July 2008 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” she said at the time. “When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family.”

The Sex and the City alum added that she “started sobbing” when she came home alone from the hospital with her son: “All of a sudden, you have this newborn you have no training for. It’s frightening.”

When asked about Brady, Moynahan added, “There’s no reason why my son, years down the line, would need to read anything [personal] about his mother or his father.”