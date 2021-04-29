Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship

2009

Bündchen made headlines in March 2009 after she told Vanity Fair that she feels like John is “100 percent” her child.

“It was definitely a surprise for both of us. In the beginning you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, ‘This can’t be true, it’s so good!’ And then, Whoops—wake-up call!” the model told the magazine about Moynahan’s pregnancy. “We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation. Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing.”

“He’s a little angel—the sweetest, most cuddly, loving baby,” Bündchen continued. “I feel blessed to have him in my life. I understand that he has a mom, and I respect that, but to me it’s not like because somebody else delivered him, that’s not my child. I feel it is, 100 percent. I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day.”

Reports surfaced at the time that Moynahan was upset by Bündchen’s comments.