July 2018

Amid his health struggles, Barker was involved in a crash when a school bus collided with his car.

“I was on the way to my son’s basketball game and a school bus ran a stoplight and totaled my car … it was pretty crazy. I’m really lucky everyone’s safe. Fortunately, there were no kids on the bus, just the bus driver. And my son and his best friend are all right,” Barker exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was just more scary than anything.”