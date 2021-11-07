Top 5

Stories

News

‘Mass Casualty Incident’ at Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and More Pay Tribute

By
‘Mass Casualty Incident’ at Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and More Pay Tribute
 Courtesy of Travis Scott/Instagram (2)
5
1 / 5
podcast
Tech_10821_600x338

Travis Scott

“We’ve been working closely with everyone to try and get to the bottom of this: City of Houston, HPD, fire department, you know, everyone that [has helped] us figure this out,” he explained in a series of Instagram Story videos. “If you have any information, please just contact the local authorities. Everybody, continue to keep your prayers. I mean, I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening. I’m going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and just keep you guys informed on what’s going on. Love you all.”

Back to top