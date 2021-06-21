Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams’ Relationship Timeline

June 2021

The pair announced that they had secretly welcomed their daughter Elliot in May 2021, and the birth came with a one-of-a-kind story. Adams explained how Bellisario was well along when they got to the hospital parking garage.

“She is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield,” he recalled during a June 2021 episode of Katie Lowe’s “Katie’s Crib” podcast. “Her butt’s at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants, and [the baby’s] head is right there.”

The actor ended up delivering his daughter right there in their car.

“[It] all took place in the span of about three minutes,” he added.