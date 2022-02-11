December 2021

A source told Us that Hudgens and Tucker “are very in love” and “have gotten to the point of their relationship where they have gotten serious and are committed to each other.” While she was “committed to her career and not in that headspace right now where she’s focusing on marriage,” the source noted that it was possible he would “get down on one knee and propose” because he is “quite the romantic.” In the meantime, the couple viewed moving in together as their “next step.”

Amid their busy schedules, they still found time for one another. “They are super understanding of each other’s careers and give each other space to be free and thrive,” the insider added. “They both have accepted the fact that their lives, including their relationship, are in the spotlight despite both of them being private. They really make an effort to see each other as much as they can but also miss each other when they are apart — it makes their reunions that much more special and meaningful.”