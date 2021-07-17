Love Lives

Vanessa Hudgens and Boyfriend Cole Tucker’s Cutest Photos

By
Swoon! Vanessa Hudgens Cozies Up to BF Cole Tucker in 'Happy' Pic
 Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
8
1 / 8
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Instagram Official

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” Hudgens captioned a post of the pair kissing in February 2021.

Back to top