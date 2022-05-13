Anna Duggar

Anna has been married to Josh since 2008, and although Josh previously confessed in 2015 to cheating on his wife, the couple have remained together. They share seven children, the youngest of whom Anna welcomed in November 2021, months after Josh was arrested in the child pornography case. Anna stood by her husband’s side throughout his trial and was spotted holding his hand and smiling on multiple occasions.

Following his conviction, she wrote a letter to the judge to try and lessen her spouse’s sentence. “Joshua sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality,” she wrote in a letter obtained by the Daily Mail in May 2022. “I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon.”

She added: “Joshua is an engaged dad who gladly throws a football with his sons, listens to our daughters play a new song they have learned on the piano, helps answer homework questions, or lends a hand sweeping up spilled crackers. He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband.”