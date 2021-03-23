Love Lives

Kristin Cavallari’s Dating Life Post-Jay Cutler: Everything We Know About Jeff Dye Romance and More

By
Kristin Cavallari Dating Life Jeff Dye
 John Salangsang/January Images/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
6
1 / 6
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Back Out There

In October 2020, Dye was the first guy Cavallari was linked to following her split from Cutler.

Back to top