Love Lives Kristin Cavallari’s Dating Life Post-Jay Cutler: Everything We Know About Jeff Dye Romance and More By Sarah Hearon March 23, 2021 John Salangsang/January Images/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 6 1 / 6 Back Out There In October 2020, Dye was the first guy Cavallari was linked to following her split from Cutler. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News