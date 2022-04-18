The Scientology Issue

While neither he nor Pinkett Smith have ever confirmed their religious affiliation, the Smith family has long been rumored to be members of the controversial Church of Scientology. “I’ve studied Buddhism and Hinduism and I’ve studied Scientology through Tom [Cruise]. And nobody’s saying anything different!” Smith told Men’s Vogue in May 2011. His comments earned a great deal of backlash, especially when he claimed that “98 percent of the principles are identical to the principles of the Bible.”

In October 2018, however, the Bad Boys star declared during an appearance on Red Table Talk alongside Pinkett Smith that his family have “never been Scientologists.”