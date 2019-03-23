A night full of stars! The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards takes place on Saturday, March 23, and the celebrities aren’t missing out.

Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that Kylie Jenner, the Jonas Brothers, Bebe Rexha, Jennifer Hudson and Janelle Monae will appear at the kid-friendly show.

Other stars scheduled to take the stage include host DJ Khaled and nominees Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt and Noah Centineo, along with Jason Sudeikis, Adam Sandler and Josh Peck.

This awards show marks the first public appearance by the Kylie Cosmetics founder since Travis Scott‘s cheating rumors surfaced in late February. A source told Us exclusively that the Grammy nominee was “talking to girls on Instagram DM” with messages that “weren’t exactly appropriate” and a second insider told Us that pair had a “big fight.”

But it appears the couple are patching things up — they were spotted at Sweet Chick in L.A. on Thursday, March 21, with their 13-month-old daughter, Stormi.

As for the Jonas Brothers, this will be the first red carpet they have walked since they announced their reunion and dropped their single “Sucker” in early March. The upbeat song is the first creative endeavor the brothers have taken on together since they broke up the band in 2013. The brothers are no strangers to the slimed-out awards show: They won Best Music Group in 2008 and 2009, and were nominated for the same category in 2010 and 2011.

Neither Jenner nor the Jonas Brothers are nominated for any 2019 Kids’ Choice awards.

The 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards airs on Nickelodeon Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. E.T.

