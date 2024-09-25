50 Cent’s upcoming Netflix docuseries about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged criminal history has a long story to tell.

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent, 49, and the series’ director, Alexandria Stapleton, said in a new statement to Variety on Wednesday, September 25. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

50 Cent first announced in December 2023 that his production company, G-Unit Films and Television Inc, was working on the series. At the time, Diddy, 54, had recently been sued by four different women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of sexual and physical abuse. Diddy denied all four women’s allegations, and he and Cassie, 38, settled the suit in November 2023.

In May, CNN obtained security footage from 2016 which showed Diddy grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie. The rapper subsequently took to Instagram to “take full responsibility” for his actions.

“I was f—ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses,” he said at the time. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. … I’m disgusted.”

Accusations against Diddy continued to pile up in the ensuing months. 50 Cent’s latest comments about the Diddy docuseries come after the music mogul was indicted by a grand jury on September 16 and taken into custody. Diddy pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail and will remain in custody while he awaits trial.

50 Cent previously reacted to the 14-page indictment unsealed on September 17, which accused Diddy of, among other things, orchestrating “elaborate and produced sex performances” called “Freak Offs” through “force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

“Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house,” 50 Cent captioned a September 17 Instagram photo of himself and Drew Barrymore.

50 Cent’s caption referred to the indictment’s claim that law enforcement officials “seized various ‘Freak Off’ supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” when Diddy’s Miami and Beverly Hills homes were raided in March in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

While the two rappers came up in the music industry around the same time, 50 Cent has said he never trusted Diddy.

“I didn’t ever party or hang out with him. [Diddy] is a businessperson. When [people call him] a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of, who produced things that he took from them. He got the credit. He’s not a producer,” he claimed during a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s been able to take advantage of the business and the creatives in it. I don’t have any interest in doing that. I actually fall under the creative. So, I just didn’t take to hanging out with that.”

The “In Da Club” musician added that he’s “been very vocal” about not going to Diddy’s infamous parties.

“I’ve been staying out of that s—t for years,” he said. “It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”