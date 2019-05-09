They say the universe has a great sense of humor and so does Adam Brody, apparently. Gossip Girl fans who have long waited for a series revival may be surprised to hear that Blair Waldorf’s return could be left up to Seth Cohen!

Leighton Meester, 33, was asked by E! News whether she would be interested in reprising her former role as Blair Waldorf in a reboot of the CW series.

“No one’s ever asked me,” she told the network in an interview released on Thursday, May 9. “No one’s ever talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never, so I don’t know. No one’s sent me that information, it’s coming from you.”

The O.C. alum, 39, then joked about how he’ll be tasked with the determining whether the Single Parents star can return to the show, adding: “They should send it to me, I’ll look it over and I’ll decide.”

Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012, served as Meester’s breakout role. Before starring opposite Blake Lively and Penn Badgley in the popular teen drama, she appeared in shows like Veronica Mars and 24.

While Meester’s availability for the revival is pending, Lively told Variety in April 2017 that she would be open to doing a grown-up version of the show.

“It sort of all depends,” the actress, 31, told Variety at the time. “Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much. But I’ve just learned in life you never say never.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star added: “I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows — if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City.”

In January, TVLine reported that CW President Mark Pedowitz confirmed to reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that “there’s a discussion” about rebooting Gossip Girl. However, Pedowitz said he was unsure “if we’re there yet.”

