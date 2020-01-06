Still a winner in his eyes. Jennifer Lopez didn’t take home the trophy at the 2020 Golden Globes, but Alex Rodriguez wouldn’t know the difference. The athlete, 44, took to Instagram after the awards show to pen a message to his fiancée.

“Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” the former New York Yankee captioned a photo of the singer on the red carpet. “For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.”

The sports commentator continued: “To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it.”

Lopez, 50, responded in a simple, one-line comment: “You are my everything.”

The Hustlers star stunned on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a gold and white Valentino gown with a massive bow in the middle. The former MLB star looked dapper in a simple black and white tuxedo.

The duo flirted on the carpet while she was being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest, who asked about how she prepared for her role in Hustlers without a stunt double.

“I was on a pole and I was like, ‘Please get a close-up of my face!’ I don’t care if I look like a bat hanging upside down, make sure I made it that they don’t think it’s a stunt double. It was hard,” the former Shades of Blue actress said. Rodriguez then made a joke that made his soon-to-be wife blush: “The one great benefit is having a pole in our master bedroom for six months.”

During the carpet, the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other, an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “They keep a tight grip while holding each other’s hands waiting for security,” the source said. “Jennifer fixed the bow on her dress and A-Rod told her, ‘You look so beautiful.’ She whispered something in ear.”

The Back in the Game host and the “On the Floor” singer began dating in February 2017 and got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019.