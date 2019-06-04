Bachelor Nation continues to be outspoken on their opinion of the newest show front-runner, Hannah Brown, and now it’s former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman’s turn to talk.

“Oh my gosh. I like her so far. I really do,” the Single State of Mind author, 32, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 4. “I think a lot of people were kind of, like, ‘Wait, why Hannah B.?’ [But} I think she is super authentic. I think she’s one of those girls that didn’t come on with any other intention except to do the show, to find love and … I really think that her motives are pure and I like her for that. And she’s super-self-deprecating.”

The Georgia native went on to note that though “everyone was a little confused by” the choice to make Brown, 24, the lead, she thinks “it’s awesome.” Dorfman added: “I think they went with a girl that was there because she actually wanted to find love and not for anything [else] at all. So I really appreciate her and respect her for that.”

Dorfman first appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor where she vied for the heart of Juan Pablo Galavis, before she made the decision to leave on the ninth episode after a bad overnight date. She went on to lead season 10 of The Bachelorette, where she walked away engaged to Josh Murray, whom she ended her five-month relationship with in January 2015.

Other members of the reality dating show franchise, including Wells Adams and Nick Viall, have also opened up to Us about their positive thoughts on Brown.

“I think the show’s really good. I was candid about it early being like, I don’t know if she’s going to be a good Bachelorette. I was like team Caelynn, but I must say that Hannah B’s pretty badass,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender gushed to Us in June. “I’m liking what I’m seeing. She’s super self-deprecating, but also owning it in a weird way. She’s able to walk that fence. She’s doing a good job of that, I think.”

Dorfman’s ex-boyfriend, for his part, told Us in May: “I am a big Hannah fan, so regardless of who criticizes her, I’m going to defend her. I thought she was the perfect choice when she was announced; I still think she is the best choice; and I absolutely believe she is going to prove her critics wrong. Her authenticity may at times come across as a little unpolished or messy, but I personally think it’s great. The world need more of authenticity like Hannah’s.”

However, not everyone is Team Hannah B. — former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay told Us it’s “nothing personal” but Brown “wasn’t my first choice or my favorite.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

