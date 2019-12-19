Andy Cohen Confronts Vicki Gunvalson Over Bravo Lawsuit at ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Jane Roe made an appearance at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. Andy Cohen addressed Vicki Gunvalson filing a lawsuit against Bravo during part one of the reunion on Wednesday, December 18.

“While the OG of the OC needs no introduction, knowing her, she’d probably have some words with me if she didn’t get one,” the 51-year-old host said. “So without further ado, please welcome Coto resident, insurance maven and the future Mrs. Lodge — Jane Roe! I mean, Vicki Gunvalson. Hi, Vicki!”

Vicki made headlines last month after she filed paperwork against NBCUniversal, Bravo producers and Kelly Dodd after her costar slammed her on the series, saying, “You prey on older people,” “You are a con woman” and “You engaged in ‘fraud.’”

The longtime Bravo star explained her decision to file the suit at the reunion.

“Anybody that goes after my business, I’m the CEO of a major corporation, and I ensure thousands and thousands of people, for anybody to insinuate that I am fraudulent, a con woman or anything other than the truth, they’re gonna get sued,” the Coto Insurance founder said. “It was a restraining order, by the way. It wasn’t a lawsuit.”

Kelly then chimed in, “Yeah, and it didn’t go through!”

Us Weekly confirmed on November 4 that Vicki withdrew the paperwork.

“Vicki withdrew her suit against the network, production company and Kelly,” an insider told Us at the time. “No scenes were edited out. Their confrontation will still be seen in an upcoming episode.”

While Vicki, who was demoted to a “friend” role for season 14, is no longer pursuing legal action against her castmate or the network, she did give producers a hard time during part one for not bringing her out at the top of the reunion.

“I am pissed at you guys right now. I feel like a f–king fool,” Vicki yelled at a producer during Wednesday’s episode. “I’m literally gonna leave. This is bulls—t. Where am I sitting? I wanna know. Where am I sitting? Am I coming in, sitting at the end like a little lap dog? … I’m not going in, sitting at the end. I started this show 15 years ago. So you put me on, or take me… Just let me go! F–king just let me go if you don’t want me anymore. Just let me go in grace!”

Part two of the RHOC reunion airs on Bravo on Monday, December 23, at 10 p.m. ET.