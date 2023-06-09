The lowest low. Andy Cohen elaborated on why he was so upset by Tom Sandoval mocking Ariana Madix for wearing a T-shirt during sex after the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“That is the remark that I was referring to yesterday on this broadcast when I said it was something that I thought would upset women to their core, because I think that there are a lot of people with body [issues],” the Bravo exec, 55, said during the Thursday, June 8, episode of his Andy Cohen Live radio show on SiriusXM. “By the way, sometimes I wear a T-shirt during sex.”

The Most Talkative author went on to note that Ariana, 37, has been open over the years about not always being comfortable with her body, making her ex-boyfriend’s comment more insulting.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I think there are a lot of people with body issues,” the TV producer told friend and cohost John Hill. “And by the way, Ariana herself in past seasons of Vanderpump Rules has talked about not feeling good about her body, so to weaponize that — it was so cringey.”

During part 3 of the season 10 reunion on Wednesday, June 7, Ariana revealed that she and Sandoval, 40, were intimate after he’d already started his affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

In response, the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder quipped, “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot.”

The former couple’s colleagues were not pleased with the remark, with Lala Kent calling Sandoval a “f–king d–k” during the show. Ariana, meanwhile, started selling a T-shirt bearing the message, “F—k Me in This T-Shirt.” The top retails for $34.99 and is being sold through the website for her and Katie Maloney‘s sandwich shop, Something About Her.

One day after the episode aired, Amy Schumer appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and shared her own thoughts on Sandoval’s comment, noting that she “usually” has sex with a T-shirt on as well.

“You can’t just be out there in the wind,” the comedian, 42, quipped on Thursday. “That was so revolting. I feel like every woman’s vagina just snapped shut when he said that.”

After the T-shirt comment, part 3’s other major bombshell was a confessional interview with Raquel, 28, where she admitted that she and Sandoval had been lying about the timeline of their affair. The duo previously said they had a one-night stand in August 2022 and didn’t hook up again until after filming for season 10 ended later that year. On Wednesday, however, the former pageant queen revealed that she and the TomTom co-owner actually had sex multiple times in Mexico during Scheana Shay‘s wedding week.

“I think it’s important to me to tell the truth,” Raquel told the camera. “I think that I’ve been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don’t want to lie anymore, and it’s all out there anyway. Like, the worst is out, yet I’m still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things.”