



Having second thoughts? Andy Cohen admitted that there was one thing he regretted about his explosive tell-all interview with Teresa and Joe Giudice on Sunday, October 27 — and it involves the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo.

During an episode of his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live on Monday, October 28, Cohen said he did “regret” not defending Manzo during his conversation with Teresa. The Superficial author, 51, noted that Teresa, 47, was “saying all this horrible stuff about Caroline.” During Sunday’s interview, Teresa insinuated that Manzo, 48, ratted her and Joe out to the authorities.

“Caroline’s never been to jail. Caroline has never committed a crime,” he explained on Monday. “I brought up … and it just hit me. It was not anything I had planned on asking her, but as I was sitting, I realized that I remember Caroline making a prediction five years ago. Her prediction was that Joe was gonna go to prison, Teresa was gonna get strong and independent, and then was gonna [file for] divorce.”

The explosive interview, which aired after Joe, 47, returned to his native Italy on October 11 amid his deportation appeal, featured major revelations about the couple and their marriage. During the tell-all, Teresa slammed Manzo’s comments from the old clip.

“How could she predict that?” she said of her former costar. “Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my life, regarding anybody.”

Also in the special, the Standing Strong author admitted that she has discussed the possibility of divorcing Joe with the couple’s three eldest daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, and Milania, 13. Joe and Teresa, who wed in 1999, also share 10-year-old daughter Audriana.

“I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand,” she said. “The way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful, I don’t. I think he would have someone there and I would be here. I don’t want to live life like that.”

She additionally noted that she hasn’t seen Joe “in three years and eight months” as he served 41 months in federal prison for fraud and then spent seven months in ICE custody. As Us Weekly previously reported, Teresa and her girls are set to visit Joe in Italy in a few weeks’ time. However, she’s unsure of how she will “feel” upon seeing her husband in person because they are “both two different people now.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for its 10th season on Bravo on Wednesday, November 6.