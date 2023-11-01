Ariana Madix’s relationship with Tom Sandoval is fully in her rearview mirror, but she’s been a good sport about Scandoval Halloween costumes — especially the ones worn by Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos.

Madix, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly that she thought the talk show hosts did an “incredible” job with their Bravo-themed look during the Tuesday, October 31, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

“I’ve been watching Kelly Ripa since I was very, very young, and I’ve always looked up to her and thought, ‘Wow, her career is so amazing,’” Madix said after the Tuesday episode of Dancing With the Stars. “So, the fact that she even knows who I am, that’s just awesome. … I’m like, ‘What the heck? This is insane.’”

Ripa, 53, and her husband, 52, wore multiple costumes during the Tuesday episode of their show, and one of their looks was a cheeky take on the Bravo scandal that rocked reality TV earlier this year. Ripa dressed as Madix in a blonde wig and red dress, while Consuelos donned a mustache to channel Madix’s ex Tom Sandoval.

Us confirmed in March that Madix and Sandoval, 41, called it quits after Madix discovered Sandoval was having an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. Madix and Sandoval had been dating for nine years.

Madix — who was named Us Weekly’s Reality Star of the Year last month — recently told Us that the breakup and its aftermath made her proud of her “ability to survive.” She went on to say that joining the cast of DWTS season 32 is “the most daring thing” she’s done recently.

During the Tuesday episode of the dancing competition series, Madix and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, finished at the top of the leaderboard after Monster Night, scoring three 9s and a 10. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was so impressed that she told Madix she could be the contestant to win the mirrorball trophy this season.

“Carrie Ann is a tough critic. I know she doesn’t say that lightly,” Madix told Us after her performance. “I just hope that in the coming weeks I can prove her right.”

Madix went on to say that it was “crazy amazing” to get such positive feedback from Inaba, 55. “I was like, ‘What’s happening?’” she told Us. “I just don’t want to let her down after saying that. I just want to keep getting better … Two weeks from now, I hope to still be here and have her be like, ‘I was right.’”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

