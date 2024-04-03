Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks Travis and Jason Kelce will follow him down the athlete-turned-actor pipeline.

“[Jason’s] probably doing some interviews for movie parts,” Schwarzenegger, 76, stated on the Wednesday, April 3, episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. “A lot of times you guys do the show where you were in another place and you were in another place and it’s a split-screen thing, which really works well. But now, you’re together because you’re in Hollywood,” he continued. “I’m not stupid, right? I said, ‘There’s a reason why those guys are out here together in Hollywood.’ And there’s all kinds of interviews being scheduled, I know, for movie parts.”

After Travis, 34, asked whether the former bodybuilder had any parts in mind for him and Jason, 36, Schwarzenegger teased that they already knew the answer to Travis’ question. “You guys have it lined up. You just don’t want to give it away right now,” he quipped. “I know the way this works.”

Noting that he wasn’t always able to choose the movies he did, Schwarzenegger told the brothers that he’s “very happy with the overall, kind of, inventory of what I’ve created in show business.”

Schwarzenegger’s career move from sports to acting is something Travis said he’s “always admired,” adding, “You were never nervous or seemed scared to jump into a new world, something that you weren’t known for. And I think that is the biggest thing that I took out of, like, just your overall professionalism in all sports, entertainment, politics, is that you always found a way to relate to people and show people that you could do it.”

After winning Super Bowl LVIII with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, Travis has been tapped to host a new version of the game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, for Amazon’s Prime Video. An insider exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly that the NFL star will begin rehearsal and media coaching in the next few weeks before filming commences this summer.

According to the source, the hosting deal was in place “long before Travis’ profile was raised.” In addition to scoring back-to-back Super Bowl wins last year and in February, Travis has made headlines for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

In addition to getting advice from Schwarzenegger on “New Heights,” Family Feud star Steve Harvey has shared some hosting words of wisdom for Travis. “All I can tell Travis Kelce is be careful because you might not be smarter than a fifth grader,” he exclusively told Us on March 22. “The reason I’ve survived so long on Family Feud is I know I’m not smarter than the contestants. I just wait on you to make your own blunder, and then I capitalize on that.”

Jason, meanwhile, made a cameo on the February season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary alongside the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham. He announced his retirement from the team one month later and has since been rumored to return to football as a cohost of Monday Night Football’s pregame show.

His wife, Kylie Kelce, recently revealed that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to Jason’s next career move. “I mean, he’s my husband so I’m biased, but I think he’s so good at everything he tries. It’s kind of a pain in the butt,” she shared on the Monday, April 1, episode of Today. “But I think that nothing is off the table. I think he’s an ideas guy, so I think he’s just, sort of, letting them brew and see what happens.”

New episodes of “New Heights” drop every Wednesday.