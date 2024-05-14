Flirting with Rihanna? Not while ASAP Rocky is around.

Rocky, 35, squashed a fan’s romantic gesture toward the mother of his two children in the early morning hours on Sunday, May 12. As Rocky and Rihanna, 36, left the Color Factory in New York City, having spent the night there for their son RZA’s second birthday party, they paused to sign autographs for some of their die-hard fans.

In the footage captured by photographer Cesar Pena, Rihanna and Rocky were happy to accommodate requests for signatures. However, one such admirer went a little too far. An unnamed man offered a white rose for Rihanna. “Rih, Happy Mother’s Day, sweetheart,” he said.

“Don’t be romantic to my girl like that!” responded Rocky, turning his attention to the gentleman. Rocky started to square up with the fan, who backed away slightly.

Thankfully, Rocky meant no harm. “I’m playing with you,” he quickly said before dapping up the rose-bearer. They parted ways on good terms. Rihanna didn’t seem fazed by this encounter at all.

Later that day, Rihanna and Rocky celebrated Mother’s Day together, complete with a wardrobe change. Rihanna ditched her gray outfit with a silver strapless top and oversized cargo pants, opting for a fiery red Comme des Garçons ensemble that included a red graphic fabric wrapped around her body, accented by a red and black skirt that boasted a thigh-high slit.

This Mother’s Day look may be the closest that fans get to seeing Rihanna make a New York City fashion moment this month. She was expected to attend the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, but she had to cancel her appearance at the last minute after coming down with the flu.

Sadly, this meant onlookers were denied a chance to see the outfit she teased a month prior. “I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

Rihanna also said her outfit would be more modest, having worn outfits in the past that had “my nipples out, my panties out.” Rihanna added that becoming a mother of two and an “evolved young lady,” those kinds of eye-catching, scandalous outfits are behind her. “[They] are things I feel like I would never do [now],” she said.