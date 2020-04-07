Bachelor Nation Weighs In on Us’ Pick a Quarantine Mansion

Roommates and roses! After Us Weekly created a meme about quarantining in the Bachelor mansion, Tyler Cameron, Nick Viall, Wells Adams and more members of Bachelor Nation weighed in with their picks.

While Us placed Tyler in a house with Corinne Olympios, Sean Lowe, Luke Parker, Amanda Stanton, Lucas “Whaboom” Yancey and JoJo Fletcher’s mother, the general contractor wrote that he wanted to be in mansion five with Chris Harrison, Chad Johnson, Ashley Iaconetti, Rachel Lindsay, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wells.

“Mansion 3 will literally be sitting by the pool taking selfies of themselves the whole time,” Tyler quipped in the comments section. “Not that fun. Going with Mansion 5 for the drama.”

Wells added, “Chris is just gonna make me mix drinks the whole time.”

Arie, meanwhile, loved his placement, commenting, “I mean we have @chrisharrison in ours and @wellsadams making drinks … How can we make this happen IRL?”

Ashley agreed, replying, “Yo we gotta group!!!!”

Nick, meanwhile, just didn’t want to be included in mansion 6 with Jed Wyatt, Becca Tilley, Colton Underwood, Vienna Girardi, Alexis Waters, John Paul Jones and Corinne’s nanny, Raquel.

“Ideally not 6,” he replied. When asked to elaborate, Nick joked, “Because if I’m being honest, I’m still in a feud with Corinne’s nanny. She wouldn’t do my laundry.”

WhilePeter Weber and Kelley Flanagandidn’t chime in, the pilot confirmed that they were indeed living together in her apartment in Chicago on Tuesday, April 7.

“I knew she was by herself, she didn’t have roommates,” Peter told Ashley and Ben Higgins on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “So I decided to fly out and spend some time with her and just kind of take her mind off things. That’s when this was all kind of like the quarantine stuff was like, ‘OK stay home.’ … So I decided to make this my home base.”

The twosome aren’t officially dating, however.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” Peter told Nick on the “Viall Files” podcast. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”