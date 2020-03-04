For the most part, Season 24 of The Bachelor has stayed spoiler-free. In fact, host Chris Harrison promised that no one — not even Peter Weber — knows how this season ends.

However, during the Monday, March 2, episode of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, ABC debuted a new trailer for the finale, giving a look at the pilot, 28, his final dates with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett and his time with his parents.

In the video, Madison, 23, sits on a bench with Peter, seemingly upset. “I want us to get through this,” he tells her in the scene as she puts her head in her hands. “How?” she asks. Peter is wearing a navy blue button-down shirt during the conversation.

Later in the trailer, Peter talks to his mom, Barbara Weber, and she’s sobbing. “Don’t let her go. Bring her home, bring her home to us,” she tells a very concerned Peter. “That’s what love stories are made out of.”

When the camera pans to Peter, it’s revealed that he’s seemingly wearing the same shirt that he had on while Madison was re-meeting his family. That doesn’t necessarily mean Barbara is referring to her — she could have left and then they spoke about someone else — but it’s a theory that’s circulating social media.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Peter gets emotional. “I am in probably one of the hardest situations I have ever been in, in my entire life,” the Bachelorette alum says while walking through the Australian desert. “I’m so emotionally drained.”

During that scene, he’s wearing a pink checkered shirt — the same one he’s wearing while on another date with Madison.

It’s important to point out that during the finale, Peter also says that he’s “in love” with both Madison and Hannah Ann, 23. “My heart is literally split between two women.”

The season will have an ending like no other, Harrison, 48, has promised from the start. “Peter Weber‘s season is unpredictable and riveting in another way and we don’t see it coming,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “It’s something that the producers didn’t know about, it’s something Peter and I didn’t know about. … Inevitably, something happens we’ve never dealt with before. It’s gut-wrenching.”

The two-night Bachelor finale begins on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.