Sharing his heart. Peter Weber recently revealed he was in love with Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Fuller and Madison Prewett, all three of his finalists on season 24 of The Bachelor — and he’s standing by that statement.

“If I wasn’t feeling that way, I wouldn’t have said it,” the reality star, 28, told Entertainment Tonight at the taping of the Monday, March 2, Women Tell All special. “I’ve always been a firm believer that the heart wants what it wants, and I think this experience for sure has shown me that there’s not just one soulmate out there.”

The pilot admitted that at “some point” in his life, he thought there was one person meant for everyone — but that’s not the case anymore.

“I’ve definitely been able to give my heart to more than one person,” he said. “So, it’s possible.”

At the end of the Monday, February 24, episode, Peter was completely torn over his finalists. While his dates with Hannah Ann, 23, and Victoria, 25, went well, his fantasy suite date with Madison, 23, did not. During dinner, she told him that she was unable to continue on if he slept with any of the other women. He then told her he was “intimate” with others.

The athlete got up from the table and went outside to cry. He followed her and begged her to stay, as the episode left on a cliffhanger.

“I don’t feel like it was an ultimatum. I don’t,” the Bachelorette alum told ET, defending Madison’s actions. “I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that’s what she did. And it … trust me, it made for an insanely, incredibly difficult week for me. There’s no doubt about that. But I can’t fault her for sharing her heart.”

While the end of the season is set to be one of the most dramatic ever, and “gut-wrenching,” as host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly, Peter has come along way and feels good about where he is today.

“I feel like I’m a better man at the end of this. I’m more resilient. I feel like I’m a lot better communicator now, and that’s huge in a relationship,” he told Us exclusively in January. “Dating so many different types of women, having to learn how to have them receive you in the way that you’re really intending, took a little bit but I feel like I got the hang of that.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.