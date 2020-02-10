Ghosted? Peter Weber channeled his inner Patrick Swayze in new Bachelor promo.

The California native, 28, stepped into the iconic scene from Ghost, between Swayze’s Sam and Demi Moore’s Molly where they create a clay vase together in a very sexy scene, in a teaser for the ABC reality dating series released on Sunday, February 9.

“In the words of @chrisbharrison, this season of #TheBachelor is shaping up to be the most dramatic season ever 🏺,” the caption read alongside the sultry video.

After the pilot took off his shirt in the clip, he approached a pottery wheel where he began sculpting. His hands were met by one pair of female hands before his abs, face and body were attacked by a bunch of different contestants’ hands as the group fought for him.

Weber’s clay vase then ended up sputtering off the wheel and getting ruined as “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers played in the background.

Whoopi Goldberg, who played Oda Mae Brown in the 1990 film, then appeared to warn Weber about his future. “Peter, you in danger boy,” she said before disappearing. “Love is messy,” the teaser read.

ABC then tweeted a follow-up to their initial video offering one lucky follower “Peter’s work of art” if they retweet the clip and tag a friend.

The Bachelor star recently revealed he wished he could’ve stopped all of the drama between his ladies earlier on in the season.

“I truly went into this hoping that everyone had the intention that I had going in,” Weber told Jenny McCarthy on the Wednesday, February 5, episode of SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “I wanted to see all the good in people.”

Looking back on his conflict-filled season, Weber admitted that he would’ve tried harder to stop the issues, including allowing Alayah Benavidez to return, as soon as they began.

“Maybe I wish I could’ve put my foot down a little bit more during certain cases and seen the truth a little more clearly,” he explained. “Again, I was trying my best. It’s tough dating that many women. It’s not easy at all.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.