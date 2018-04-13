Last couple standing. Courtney Dober and Lily McManus are the only pair from The Bachelor Winter Games who are still an item, so amid all the recent breakup news surrounding the show, they took a moment to share an update with fans.

“Lots of Bachelor couples have recently broken up. Well, Lily and I also have some breaking news to share,” Dober wrote in a Thursday, April 12, Instagram post.

The people deserve to know. #breakingnews A post shared by Courtney Dober (@courtneydober) on Apr 12, 2018 at 6:31pm PDT

In the next slide, the Aussie and McManus appear in a video. “We’ve got some really important news for everyone. We’re expecting,” the New Zealander said as she rubbed and slapped Dober’s belly.

“Yeah, we are,” he affirmed, breaking into a fit of giggles. “Expecting a good trip for the rest of the road because we’re about an hour out of [San Francisco].” The pair then playfully wrestled and goofed off.

McManus shared a similar video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, showing Dober rubbing his stomach in a different setting and declaring, “We’re expecting.”

The prank comes after the other three couples who left Winter Games together split. Ashley Iaconetti confirmed her breakup from Kevin Wendt on March 12, Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard announced that they broke off their engagement on April 5, and Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy called it quits one day later on April 6.

Meanwhile, Dober and McManus have been living in Los Angeles since the show wrapped filming. They have also been traveling across the United States together in an RV, documenting their escapades on YouTube. So far, the duo have visited New York, Disneyland and San Francisco.

