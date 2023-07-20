Charity Lawson is seemingly firing back at Nick Viall following his latest Bachelorette recap.

“Maybe it’s time we stop getting dating advice from unqualified TV personalities who like bashing women for the sake of views 🤷🏾‍♀️,” Charity, 27, wrote via Threads on Thursday, July 20. When sharing her statement via Instagram Stories, Charity added: “Misogynistic men: now that’s icky behavior.”

While Charity didn’t tag Nick, several fans responded to the post suggesting she was referring to the former Bachelor, who penned an advice book and gives dating tips on his “Viall Files” podcast. During the Tuesday, July 18, episode of his show, Nick, 42, recapped the Monday, July 17, episode of the ABC series and called Charity a “f—k boy magnet.”

“I love how Charity pretended to the guys as if it was her decision [to send Brayden home] all while being so completely rattled. ‘I’m just so confident about the decision,’” Nick said on the Tuesday episode while impersonating Charity. “You are just spiraling, Charity. Charity loves a f—k boy.”

Before Brayden said his goodbyes to Charity, the contestant claimed that the therapist was “always on” when they were filming. Nick, for his part, felt that there was some “truth” to Brayden’s comments.

“As the lead, it’s like you have two jobs. One: film a TV show — that’s actually No. 1 — and two is to fall in love,” he revealed. “It’s like this kind of unspoken agreement between the lead and the producers. ‘Listen, we have two things we have to do in the next eight weeks, we have to film a good TV show and we want you to fall in love and we really want both to happen.’ Nine times out of 10, they can work in unison with each other, but for a non-professional lead, so to speak, trying to do both, it’s very obvious to the cast members. Every Bachelor and Bachelorette has done it. I’m sure I was guilty of it. It’s just like you can see them playing a role.”

Nick went on to point out that John — who went home in the episode — had a strong physical connection with Charity. Before his exit, the duo were “making out pretty hard.” Nick subsequently alleged that if Charity was kissing the men instead of having a conversation with them, then she didn’t see them as her potential life partner.

“It’s almost a negative if all you are doing is kissing, that means that you both have nothing to talk about or the lead is not interested in getting to know you,” Nick claimed in the episode. “It’s the conversations that actually drive the relationships.”

While Nick made claims about Charity’s dating patterns, he did give her props for showing growth while on a one-on-one date with Xavier.

“She had the self-awareness to know that [a relationship with Xavier] was dangerous for her,” he recalled. “The fact that she wanted to sit down, and still question him and his past relationships does show that growth of her getting out of this [mindset of] just generally attracted to very good looking, potential f—k boys.”

As Nick complimented Charity for being hesitant with moving forward with Xaiver, he thinks it won’t really matter as he predicts the couple will be together at the end of the show.

“At the end of the day, she’s not going to get to know these guys. It doesn’t matter how much time she gets with any of them — she’ll only get to know the very tip of the iceberg of any of these men but she can trust her eyes,” he noted. “And her eyes tell her that she wants to f—k Xavier the most.”

Despite his criticism of Charity and her season, Nick confessed he was “enjoying” as the Bachelorette.

“She’s more vulnerable than I imagined she would be,” he said. “I thought her background in psychology would cause her to be a little more … guarded and reserved … and have the emotional maturity, like, to talk herself off the ledge and not be so generous with exposing her weaknesses. She’s been very giving in that regard.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.