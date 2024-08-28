Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer is praising Devin Strader for laying his heart on the line with Jenn Tran.

“I give Devin a lot of credit for speaking his mind and addressing things with Jenn right away,” Palmer, 45, told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, August 28. “Having that conversation was the right thing to do, and I think Jenn appreciated his honesty.”

After spending the night in the fantasy suite with Jenn and not hearing the L-word, Devin had hesitations about their connection. While Jenn went on overnight dates with fellow contestants Marcus Shoberg and Jonathon Johnson on the Monday, August 26, episode, Devin began to spiral — and then decided to approach her about his thoughts.

“I’m doubting a little bit of where your head’s at right now,” Devin admitted during the Tuesday, August 27, episode. “And I should’ve brought this up to you over overnights.”

While Devin reassured her it wasn’t because of his lack of feelings, Jenn began to get emotional.

“I don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship,” Jenn said while wiping tears from her face. “I don’t know how to be, maybe, what you need me to be and I want to do that for you. And I want to feel like I do that in the way you do that for me every week after week.”

Jenn then admitted to Devin that she was past the point of falling in love with him. “Devin, I do love you, you freaking idiot,” she said. “I love you, I do. And sometimes I don’t know how to be as amazing as you are.”

Devin, now relieved to hear those three words, gushed that he felt “closer than ever” to Jenn. “I’m feeling stronger than ever before,” he said.

As he exited the hotel room, Devin and Jenn went back and forth professing their love for one another. “I love you,” she said. “I love you, too,” he replied, before she added, “I love you more.”

After saying “I love you” to both Devin and Marcus, Jenn ultimately sent Jonathon packing during the rose ceremony.

While Jenn has been tight-lipped about how her season of The Bachelorette comes to a close, she previously teased to Us Weekly that she’s content with the way it unfolds.

“I can say that I definitely opened my heart up to a lot of different connections and explored a lot of these [men],” she said. “The way that things panned out throughout the journey and the way that things ended, I’m very happy about [it].”

The Bachelorette season 21 finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 3.