After Jenn Tran and Jonathon Johnson sparked reconciliation rumors, the former Bachelorette is addressing their relationship status.

“To come out of this with a really, really good friend like Jonathon is a win in my book,” Jenn, 26, said during Part Two of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast appearance on Tuesday, September 10. “He’s such a great guy.”

Despite gushing that Jonathon is “just so sweet” and “just so kind,” Jenn said she wasn’t ready to be in a relationship again following her split from ex-fiancé Devin Strader.

“Truthfully I’m not in a place where I can even date anybody right now or entertain the idea of somebody,” she said. “My heart is just not there yet.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

Jenn said it “feels really, really good” to have a friend like Jonathon to lean on, especially while navigating her new life in Los Angeles where she doesn’t “know anybody.” (Jenn moved to the city while competing on Dancing With the Stars season 33, which premieres later this month.)

Jenn and Jonathon had fans spiraling when they shared several TikToks of their recent reunion. “Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win,” Jenn lip-synced in a video uploaded on Saturday, September 7. While she dramatically paused, Jonathon walked into the frame and mouthed, “I guess we’ll never know.”

Jenn sent Jonathon packing after the fantasy suites, while she continued to pursue a romance with Devin and runner-up Marcus Shoberg. While reflecting back on his elimination, Jonathon claimed he knew Jenn would send him packing.

“She’s confessing her love for Marcus and Devin’s saying that he’s in love with her and I’m sitting there in this middle ground with her, where everything’s great, it’s fun, we have no issues with each other, no drama,” Jonathon said during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in August. “It’s easy, but that next step isn’t there.”

Related: Shortest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships in History While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

Jenn ultimately ended her season engaged to Devin after they both proposed to each other during the season 21 finale. While the pair pursued their romance off-camera for a couple months, Jenn revealed during After the Final Rose earlier this month that he called off their engagement over the phone.

During the live portion of the finale, Jenn and Devin sat side by side as they watched back their proposal – which she later told Us Weekly she knew was the plan for the evening.

“There were no surprises,” Jenn told Us earlier this month. “They knew it was gonna be a very emotional night for me, so I knew it was gonna happen, and honestly, I wanted him to watch it back too.”