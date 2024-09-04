In the aftermath of Bachelorette Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s split, Aaron Erb has a clear message for everyone in Bachelor Nation: “I told you so.”

“Tried to warn everybody how bad this dude was when all I had to do was shut up and let him do it himself,” Aaron, 29, wrote on his Wednesday, September 4, TikTok.

In the clip, Aaron lip synced to audio from SpongeBob SquarePants which said, “What am I getting so worked up about? I’m sure that by tomorrow, this whole ugly mess will be a funny memory.” The audio then cut to a newscaster, who said, “Our top story tonight.” Aaron flashed a smile for the camera while lifting his hands up in the air.

“I [really] tried to bite my tongue. … Jenn from all of us men; we’re sorry, you truly deserved better,” Aaron captioned the upload.

While Jenn, 26, seemed to find her happily ever after with Devin, 28, during season 21 of The Bachelorette — and even turned the tables by proposing to him — she revealed during After the Final Rose that they went their separate ways post-show.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Jenn said during the Tuesday, September 3, episode. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

Jenn claimed that Devin ended their relationship over the phone, adding that he “regretted” the engagement. While Jenn said she fought for their relationship, she alleged that Devin didn’t want to pursue couples counseling.

“We left Hawaii engaged,” Jenn said while getting emotional. “I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different.”

While confronting Devin on Tuesday, Jenn questioned his off-camera actions, including following The Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram the morning of their split. She also claimed that Devin went “clubbing” with fellow season 21 contestant Jeremy Simon shortly after their breakup.

Devin awkwardly laughed during their conversation. “I was regretfully late on letting you know,” he said, explaining that he “had a lot of doubts” after they left the show.

Devin went through a series of ups and downs on the show before accepting Jenn’s final rose. During a July episode of the series, Devin ruffled feathers after he pulled Jenn for one-on-one time during a group date. Aaron, for his part, confronted Devin with a book titled, Principles for Self Growth.

Ultimately, Jenn sent Aaron packing — but not before he could send a warning message that some of her contestants weren’t there for the right reasons. While remaining tight-lipped about who he was alluding to, Aaron later admitted at the Men Tell All episode in August that he was referring to Devin, Sam Nejad and Spencer Conley.