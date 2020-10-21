Even Brandon Goss was cringing as he watched the Tuesday, October 20, episode of The Bachelorette.

The 28-year-old real estate agent took to Instagram after his awkward conversation — and elimination — with Clare Crawley played out on the ABC series.

“Never been good with homework,” Brandon wrote alongside the clip in which Clare, 39, called him out for not knowing anything about her.

The Bachelorette sent the Cleveland, Ohio, native home during Tuesday’s episode after he struggled to explain what he liked about her when he declared he “had to be here” once the hairstylist was the lead.

“First of all, you’re obviously absolutely gorgeous. But other than that, to be honest, I don’t really know anything about you. I know you’re from Sacramento,” he said.

Clare fired back, “You don’t know anything about me?”

Brandon subsequently reiterated that she was pretty, telling Clare, “I obviously don’t know you on a personal level, I don’t know your history. You’re just so beautiful and I wanted to get to know you.”

After Clare pressed him, she sent him home on the spot.

“I know what I’m looking for. I’m here having in-depth, deep, heartfelt, sincere conversations … and Brandon can’t even think of one thing that he likes about me. Like, why are you here?” she asked the cameras.

During Tuesday’s episode, Brandon also reposted his brother’s message of support shading Clare. “Apparently being beautiful isn’t enough these days,” the Instagram Story read.

Chris Harrison previously teased Brandon’s controversial stint on the show last month.

“He says something to Clare … He said it with good intentions, he meant well. And seemingly it seemed like a compliment,” the host said in a YouTube video on September 29. “I think there’s gonna be some really strong opinions when it comes Brandon and what he said and how Clare took it.”

While it wasn’t love for Clare and Brandon, she declared she met her “husband” on night one after Dale Moss walked out of the limo.

“It was breathtaking,” she told Us Weekly of meeting Dale, 32. “It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly that feeling is. I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though. It was when your body has that kind of, like, a goosebumpy reaction to things; it just takes your breath away.”

Us confirmed in August that Clare stopped filming season 16 of The Bachelorette because she was head over heels in love with one of her suitors. Tayshia Adams subsequently traveled to Palm Springs to pick up where she left off.