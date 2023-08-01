Captain Lee isn’t just caught up on Below Deck drama — he also has plenty of thoughts on Tom Sandoval‘s Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

Kate Chastain teased Captain Lee’s extensive Bravo hot takes while discussing their upcoming series Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

“He surprisingly did have passionate thoughts about Scandoval,” she told E! News on Monday, July 31, about her former Below Deck costar, 73. “He said that Sandoval was the poor man’s Johnny Depp and I was like, ‘Look at you Captain Lee with your finger on the pulse of pop culture.’ It’s hilarious.”

Many Bravo stars weighed in when Tom’s affair with Raquel, 28, made headlines earlier this year. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Tom, 41, and Ariana Madix called it quits following nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

At the time, Kate, 40, weighed in on the drama, tweeting, “Ariana & I are from the same town so I ran into her and Tom at a bar at Thanksgiving. It was only my 1st season of BD so I guess I wasn’t ‘cool enough’ b/c a mutual friend introduced us & Tom Sandoval ignored me. he was too busy fixing his hair in a mirror on the wall #PumpRules.”

The former chief stew, who appeared on Below Deck from 2014 to 2020, later slammed Tom’s bombshell comments about his split from Ariana, 38.

“Can you imagine the call with his PR team after this 😭,” Kate captioned a clip via Twitter from Tom’s April appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “‘Well Tom … we’ve seen the interview … at least you didn’t kill anyone. Well Tom … we’re not sure this is going to move the needle like you thought, but you did seem comfortable and confident in your answers.'”

Kate has been sharing her thoughts on all things Bravo since her exit from Below Deck. She initially joined the network’s Chat Room series in 2020 alongside The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Summer House‘s Hannah Berner.

After a short-lived stint on the talk show, Kate hinted at the reasons behind her departure.

“I didn’t really feel like explaining my reason for leaving Bravo’s Chat Room immediately after I left because I just felt like if I told the truth about why I left, people would assume I was just giving an excuse, but truth does always eventually come out,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “Sometimes it happens quicker than you think it’s going to. [Bravo has] been very wonderful and generous to me, and they handled the situation the way that was best for me, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Kate moved on with appearances on Bravo’s ongoing series Below Deck: Galley Talk. She will also break down the biggest moments from the network’s large selection of reality TV on Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate later this month.