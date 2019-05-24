An early celebration? Blake Shelton laid one on girlfriend Gwen Stefani hours before Carson Daly announced that the No Doubt member will reunite with the country crooner as a coach on The Voice.

The couple attended a Luke Bryan concert on Thursday, May 23, which Stefani, 49, documented via her Instagram Story. In one video, the twosome made funny faces at the camera before the 42-year-old “God’s Country” singer leaned down to sweetly kiss the Grammy winner.

The following morning, Daly, 45, announced on the Today show that longtime coach Adam Levine would exit The Voice, while Stefani would step in as his replacement for season 17. “Gwen has sat in the chair before,” the host told viewers. “She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

The “Hollaback Girl” songstress previously appeared on seasons 7, 9 and 12 of the NBC reality series, but she has not won yet. Stefani began dating the original cast member in 2015.

Shelton, for his part, expressed his shock over Levine’s departure on Friday, May 24. “Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore,” he tweeted. “After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Though Stefani has not acted as a coach for several seasons, the “I Lived It” vocalist’s team members still got to hobnob with her. “I was geeking out real hard. I was geeking out over meeting her,” season 16 contestant Kim Cherry told Us Weekly exclusively on May 6. “No Doubt was like the soundtrack to my life for a certain point. I love Gwen Stefani’s music, and I was always really cool around Blake, but [meeting Gwen], I was like, ‘Be cool. What’s up, Gwen?’”

